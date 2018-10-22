On Saturday 3rd November from 11 onwards, I will be in Waterstones signing copies of my latest novel which is called "Three Good Years". It is set between 2006 and 2008 and has a background of Work, Family, Saving the NHS and Rugby League. For those who can't wait, copies are already on the sports shelf as is Trevor Delaney's "Come On Northern".
For those who prefer to shop on line go to the web site of the publisher London League Publications at www.llpshop.co.uk. Click on Books and then on fiction for the novel.
