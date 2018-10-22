WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Waterstones Saturday book signing

Post Mon Oct 22, 2018 4:44 pm
Posted by glee on Mon Oct 22, 2018 4:44 pm
On Saturday 3rd November from 11 onwards, I will be in Waterstones signing copies of my latest novel which is called "Three Good Years". It is set between 2006 and 2008 and has a background of Work, Family, Saving the NHS and Rugby League. For those who can't wait, copies are already on the sports shelf as is Trevor Delaney's "Come On Northern".
For those who prefer to shop on line go to the web site of the publisher London League Publications at www.llpshop.co.uk. Click on Books and then on fiction for the novel.
[b]Visit //www.geofflee.net for details of my novels 'One Winter', 'One Spring', 'One Summer' 'One Autumn' and 'Two Seasons'. All five feature Rugby League against a humourous Lancashire/Yorkshire background and are inspired by the old saying about work: "They could write a book about this place. It would be a best seller."[/b]

