Brough is back
Post Mon Oct 22, 2018 3:54 pm
Posted by cosmicat on Mon Oct 22, 2018 3:54 pm
cosmicat
Wakefield are in discussion to bring broughy back trinity
Re: Brought is back
Post Mon Oct 22, 2018 4:02 pm
Posted by JINJER on Mon Oct 22, 2018 4:02 pm
JINJER
I just can't see it myself.
Re: Brought is back
Post Mon Oct 22, 2018 4:05 pm
Posted by brettoncat on Mon Oct 22, 2018 4:05 pm
brettoncat
100% right
Re: Brough is back
Post Mon Oct 22, 2018 4:38 pm
Posted by Wakefield No 1 on Mon Oct 22, 2018 4:38 pm
Wakefield No 1
So he hasn’t signed then...
