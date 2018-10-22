WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Danny Walker signs- CONFIRMED

Post Mon Oct 22, 2018 3:18 pm
Posted by Fantastic Mr Catpiss on Mon Oct 22, 2018 3:18 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35984
as it says on the tin.

Just received an email, full info on the website shortly.
Re: Danny Walker signs- CONFIRMED
Post Mon Oct 22, 2018 3:21 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Mon Oct 22, 2018 3:21 pm
rubber duckie


Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 11507
[Quack]
once a wire always a wire
Re: Danny Walker signs- CONFIRMED
Post Mon Oct 22, 2018 3:34 pm
Posted by Smiffy27 on Mon Oct 22, 2018 3:34 pm
Smiffy27


Joined: Thu Jul 22, 2010 9:40 am
Posts: 968
Location: Appleton Thorn
Very good news.
Re: Danny Walker signs- CONFIRMED
Post Mon Oct 22, 2018 3:49 pm
Posted by Fantastic Mr Catpiss on Mon Oct 22, 2018 3:49 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35984
We've paid a fee for him apparently, that's interesting
Re: Danny Walker signs- CONFIRMED
Post Mon Oct 22, 2018 3:52 pm
Posted by Wires71 on Mon Oct 22, 2018 3:52 pm
Wires71


Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 10374
Good news. I think he will be a good one. Local lad too.
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Danny Walker signs- CONFIRMED
Post Mon Oct 22, 2018 3:54 pm
Posted by Oxford Exile on Mon Oct 22, 2018 3:54 pm
Oxford Exile


Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:57 am
Posts: 3838
Location: Its in the name
good news...lots of potential
top flight since 1895
Re: Danny Walker signs- CONFIRMED
Post Mon Oct 22, 2018 4:03 pm
Posted by MorePlaymakersNeeded on Mon Oct 22, 2018 4:03 pm
MorePlaymakersNeeded

Joined: Fri Aug 24, 2018 11:51 am
Posts: 322
Hope he fulfills that potential with us.
Re: Danny Walker signs- CONFIRMED
Post Mon Oct 22, 2018 4:11 pm
Posted by lister on Mon Oct 22, 2018 4:11 pm
lister


Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5632
Location: Warrington
Fantastic signing, looking forward to seeing him develop further.
Re: Danny Walker signs- CONFIRMED
Post Mon Oct 22, 2018 4:20 pm
Posted by CW8 on Mon Oct 22, 2018 4:20 pm
CW8

Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 am
Posts: 1229
Welcome aboard Danny, we should be in a better position to manage daz Clark now anyway. Loads of potential in this lad.

