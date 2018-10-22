WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - O'Neills it is

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves O'Neills it is

Post a reply
O'Neills it is
Post Mon Oct 22, 2018 1:15 pm
Posted by Wires71 on Mon Oct 22, 2018 1:15 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 30th / 77,273
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 10373
https://warringtonwolves.com/warrington ... h-oneills/

Should be interesting.

https://www.oneills.com/uk_en/clubs?sport=181
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: O'Neills it is
Post Mon Oct 22, 2018 1:46 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Mon Oct 22, 2018 1:46 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 29th / 77,273
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 11505
A note.
O'Neil sizes are small.
So if you're normally are x large .... you'll be xx large.
once a wire always a wire
Re: O'Neills it is
Post Mon Oct 22, 2018 1:53 pm
Posted by ninearches on Mon Oct 22, 2018 1:53 pm
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 30th / 77,273
Quiz Score: 304
Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3725
Location: newton-le-willows
The only thing with more xs than me is the football coupon.
Re: O'Neills it is
Post Mon Oct 22, 2018 2:52 pm
Posted by Captain Hook on Mon Oct 22, 2018 2:52 pm
Captain Hook Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 32nd / 77,273
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 1369
Location: Sunny Southport
A nice early start to an off season perennial.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Re: O'Neills it is
Post Mon Oct 22, 2018 2:54 pm
Posted by easyWire on Mon Oct 22, 2018 2:54 pm
easyWire User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 10
Rep Position: 25th / 77,273
Quiz Score: 32
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 1231
Location: Dubai
Is that the new shirt in the video? Looks like a training top..,

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Captain Hook, Deus Dat Incrementum, easyWire, Exabot [Bot], GB, HOOF HEARTED, karetaker, Majestic-12 [Bot], MikeyWire, Mr Snoodle, Never a try, Or thane, Orfie, Paul2812, Rugby, Smiffy27, thepimp007, wire-wire and 215 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,811,5651,80877,2734,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Sat 27th Oct 14:30
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
Sun 4th Nov 14:30
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
Sun 11th Nov 15:15
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)