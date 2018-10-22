I am hearing an agreement has been made in principle to enter in to a 12 month dual registration partnership with St.Helens.
I know that a notion of this sort, will be a contentious issue for many but with Toronto throwing a ridiculous amount of money at it and looking increasingly like 2019 SL promotion shoe in's by the day, it does have my support as we attempt to re-build into SL contenders once more for 2020.
I suppose necessity dictates next season.
