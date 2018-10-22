WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dual Registration.

Board index Championship Leigh Centurions Dual Registration.

Post a reply
Dual Registration.
Post Mon Oct 22, 2018 9:06 am
Posted by Harold Rigby Jnr on Mon Oct 22, 2018 9:06 am
Harold Rigby Jnr User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 13
Rep Position: 22nd / 77,273
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 2159
Location: In't Tap Room
I am hearing an agreement has been made in principle to enter in to a 12 month dual registration partnership with St.Helens.

I know that a notion of this sort, will be a contentious issue for many but with Toronto throwing a ridiculous amount of money at it and looking increasingly like 2019 SL promotion shoe in's by the day, it does have my support as we attempt to re-build into SL contenders once more for 2020.

I suppose necessity dictates next season.
Re: Dual Registration.
Post Mon Oct 22, 2018 9:18 am
Posted by Alan on Mon Oct 22, 2018 9:18 am
Alan Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 29
Rep Position: 8th / 77,273
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 11068
Location: Back in Lancashire
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
I am hearing an agreement has been made in principle to enter in to a 12 month dual registration partnership with St.Helens.

I know that a notion of this sort, will be a contentious issue for many but with Toronto throwing a ridiculous amount of money at it and looking increasingly like 2019 SL promotion shoe in's by the day, it does have my support as we attempt to re-build into SL contenders once more for 2020.

I suppose necessity dictates next season.


Beggars can't be choosers, I guess, and at least it's not with W***n!

There's going to have to be one heck of a PR exercise, to inform the punters, once our current mess is sorted!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bread basket, Draexnael, Hampo, Harold Rigby Jnr, LeythIg, Montyburns, Mookachaka, scrum, smk, westleighjim and 175 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,811,3911,76577,2734,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Sat 27th Oct 14:30
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
Sun 4th Nov 14:30
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
Sun 11th Nov 15:15
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)