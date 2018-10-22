WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - No new shirt thread?!?

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com No new shirt thread?!?

Post a reply
No new shirt thread?!?
Post Mon Oct 22, 2018 7:21 am
Posted by JIMMY MAGNETS on Mon Oct 22, 2018 7:21 am
JIMMY MAGNETS User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Oct 28, 2003 9:13 pm
Posts: 2309
Location: SAT IN A PILE OF MAGNETS
Whatâ€™s going on? We havenâ€™t got a thread about what our new kits going to be! :D
Image

18 League Championships - British Record - 17 Challenge Cups - British Record - 8 Regal Trophies - British Record - 3 World Club Challenges - Joint Record - 6 Premierships - Joint Record - 21 Lancashire Cups - Record - 18 Lancashire Leagues - Record - 4 Charity Shields - Record - 1 BBC2 Floodlit Trophy - 2nd best to Saints - Gutted! - 47,747 v Saints March 1950 - League Match Record - 25,004 v Saints March 2005 - Super League Match Record - You can all try but you'll never match our history!
Re: No new shirt thread?!?
Post Mon Oct 22, 2018 7:58 am
Posted by Levrier on Mon Oct 22, 2018 7:58 am
Levrier Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 32nd / 77,273
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Aug 27, 2013 10:28 am
Posts: 822
Next year we are playing in skins to save money.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Akinwale Arobieke, exiled Warrior, JIMMY MAGNETS, MelbourneWarrior, nottinghamtiger and 151 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,811,3271,55777,2734,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Sat 27th Oct 14:30
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
Sun 4th Nov 14:30
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
Sun 11th Nov 15:15
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)