Looking at Wakey and Cas dont you think having a good squad trumps having a good team especially with the lower/middle so called clubs. Since both clubs have strengthened there squads over the last few years they have had much better seasons. Both teams are pushing for top four each season now and with a few tweaks to the good squads they have should stay in that position too. That is not to say the odd marquee player would not go amiss but it doesn't always work. Depth of squad to me is far more advantageous than putting your eggs in to one basket. Whats your thoughts?