Post Sun Oct 21, 2018 10:29 pm
Posted by Ste100Centurions on Sun Oct 21, 2018 10:29 pm
Ste100Centurions
& yet the RFL can't sell out either of our premier events the CC & GF & are abysmal even with promoting our national team !

Having recorded game 2 today & seen part of game 1 *work dictated* I was struck by the Big Event feel & thought to myself that I must attend one year soon.
Having gone online to check ticket prices I found that the range for adult general admission was approximately £45 - £155 per person & unless I am mistaken you could not buy just 1 ticket only 2 or more * I did search on ticketmaster on my phone* for the next event.

Now, at £155 p/p for a premium centre line seat normally I would be horrified & turn & run, however as a real one off or even once a year treat I would go for that or at least a very good seat up to around £100 - £120 such is the spectacle pur on.

I was wondering what views you all have as to why us Brits can by into a big 'ol slice of American pie but not our major RL events ( I have my own ) & would like to hear them !

I won't be visiting this thread until I have watched the game to avoid spoilers !

