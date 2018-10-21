WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - trinity

trinity
Post Sun Oct 21, 2018 12:21 pm
Posted by Joe Banjo on Sun Oct 21, 2018 12:21 pm
Backstage academy make offer to trinity shareholders?.Copied from facebook.
Re: trinity
Post Sun Oct 21, 2018 12:22 pm
Posted by Khlav Kalash on Sun Oct 21, 2018 12:22 pm
Joe Banjo wrote:
Backstage academy make offer to trinity shareholders?.Copied from facebook.

All two of them?
Re: trinity
Post Sun Oct 21, 2018 12:31 pm
Posted by Khlav Kalash on Sun Oct 21, 2018 12:31 pm
If true, I wonder if Manni is part of it?
Re: trinity
Post Sun Oct 21, 2018 1:12 pm
Posted by Daddycool on Sun Oct 21, 2018 1:12 pm
Joe Banjo wrote:
Backstage academy make offer to trinity shareholders?.Copied from facebook.


Must be true if it’s on there

