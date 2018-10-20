WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Fullback

New Fullback
Post Sat Oct 20, 2018 7:45 pm
Posted by newgroundb4cas on Sat Oct 20, 2018 7:45 pm
Certainly think a full back would bring us to the next level..
QLT from CAS been released not many available but we need one for the next level.
Re: New Fullback
Post Sat Oct 20, 2018 7:48 pm
Posted by Khlav Kalash on Sat Oct 20, 2018 7:48 pm
newgroundb4cas wrote:
Certainly think a full back would bring us to the next level..
QLT from CAS been released not many available but we need one for the next level.

Say, what's Ryan Tongia upto these days?
Re: New Fullback
Post Sat Oct 20, 2018 7:53 pm
Posted by newgroundb4cas on Sat Oct 20, 2018 7:53 pm
Khlav Kalash wrote:
Say, what's Ryan Tongia upto these days?


Not sure will give him a ring
Re: New Fullback
Post Sat Oct 20, 2018 8:06 pm
Posted by PopTart on Sat Oct 20, 2018 8:06 pm
I'm fine with what we have.
Especially as Grix Jowitt and Hooley are contracted for next season!!!
