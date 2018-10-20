...... in the summing up of his letter 3 weeks ago, promised that a statement would be forthcoming regarding the future of the club the week after the domestic season finished i.e. it would/should have been this past week then after the GF last Saturday.
Next year will be my 60th anniversary from my fist visit to Hilton Park with my Dad, and I have been going ever since, but with the complete disregard eminating from the club towards the fans with the mushroom syndrome of keeping us in the dark, (it would not be so bad if at least they fed us some shi7) I have just about had enough of the total amateurish way we are being treated, do they not want to get those remaining who care for the club on their side,
Just walk round town and talk to people who have been going for years they are as fed up as I am, lose us, and the club will wither, at least in the dark days in the past, we were aware of what was going on and what the club was trying to do, these days nothing, Pi55ed of with it.
