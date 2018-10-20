WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tonga v Australia (spoilers)

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Tonga v Australia (spoilers)

Post a reply
Tonga v Australia (spoilers)
Post Sat Oct 20, 2018 8:12 am
Posted by rollin thunder on Sat Oct 20, 2018 8:12 am
rollin thunder Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 8
Rep Position: 27th / 77,258
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 2539
Tonga can score points, but cannot defend and too much dropped ball in first half, Australia as usual getting all the desisions, 8 point try no way.
Re: Tonga v Australia (spoilers)
Post Sat Oct 20, 2018 8:21 am
Posted by Cokey on Sat Oct 20, 2018 8:21 am
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 44
Rep Position: 3rd / 77,258
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 4696
Location: Across The Universe....... Jai guru deva om - Nothings gonna change my world.
rollin thunder wrote:
Tonga can score points, but cannot defend and too much dropped ball in first half, Australia as usual getting all the desisions, 8 point try no way.


Agreed.
Image
Re: Tonga v Australia (spoilers)
Post Sat Oct 20, 2018 8:28 am
Posted by WIZEB on Sat Oct 20, 2018 8:28 am
WIZEB Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 10
Rep Position: 25th / 77,258
Quiz Score: 392
Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 10408
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
Been a great game.
Speed, power, played in a mental atmosphere.
Tongans done alright but the Aussies have been clinical.
Tedesco is top drawer.
Enjoyed it.
Re: Tonga v Australia (spoilers)
Post Sat Oct 20, 2018 8:35 am
Posted by WakeyTrin1873 on Sat Oct 20, 2018 8:35 am
WakeyTrin1873 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Joined: Thu Aug 23, 2018 8:23 am
Posts: 140
Tonga exciting to watch for parts of the game however they are not the same side they were 12 months ago.
Who’s ya daddy??
Re: Tonga v Australia (spoilers)
Post Sat Oct 20, 2018 8:46 am
Posted by Sir Kevin Sinfield on Sat Oct 20, 2018 8:46 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 15
Rep Position: 20th / 77,258
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 2707
WakeyTrin1873 wrote:
Tonga exciting to watch for parts of the game however they are not the same side they were 12 months ago.

Strongly disagree. Tonga’s players haven’t had a game for between 4 and 7 weeks, obviously they are a bit rusty. If Tonga played England next week they’d win comfortably.
Re: Tonga v Australia (spoilers)
Post Sat Oct 20, 2018 8:53 am
Posted by WIZEB on Sat Oct 20, 2018 8:53 am
WIZEB Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 10
Rep Position: 25th / 77,258
Quiz Score: 392
Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 10408
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
Fine words from Cordner and Sika in their post-match pitchside interviews.
Re: Tonga v Australia (spoilers)
Post Sat Oct 20, 2018 8:54 am
Posted by Charlie Sheen on Sat Oct 20, 2018 8:54 am
Charlie Sheen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 33rd / 77,258
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 9280
Location: Leeds
What was the score?
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
Re: Tonga v Australia (spoilers)
Post Sat Oct 20, 2018 9:30 am
Posted by WakeyTrin1873 on Sat Oct 20, 2018 9:30 am
WakeyTrin1873 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Joined: Thu Aug 23, 2018 8:23 am
Posts: 140
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Strongly disagree. Tonga’s players haven’t had a game for between 4 and 7 weeks, obviously they are a bit rusty. If Tonga played England next week they’d win comfortably.


Boo hoo? That’s how the international structure works, Tonga’s set completion for the first half was around 58% and you can disagree all you want Jean; it’s simply not good enough and as I said, not the same side they were 12 months ago.

Tonga didn’t beat England last year and certainly wouldn’t with the Wakey boys now in the England squad.
Who’s ya daddy??
Re: Tonga v Australia (spoilers)
Post Sat Oct 20, 2018 9:31 am
Posted by WakeyTrin1873 on Sat Oct 20, 2018 9:31 am
WakeyTrin1873 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Joined: Thu Aug 23, 2018 8:23 am
Posts: 140
I’d also expect Lolohea to have one year at Leeds, based on that performance. His running game pulled it back for him slightly but for a halfback he offered nothing.
Who’s ya daddy??

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Beverley red, BRIXTON, Bull Mania, Cbr1000rr, critch67, Him, little wayne69, Lockers700, nadera78, rollin thunder, roo67, Sir Kevin Sinfield, Traffic, WakeyTrin1873, Wigg'n and 182 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,810,7801,90477,2584,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Sat 27th Oct 14:30
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
Sun 4th Nov 14:30
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
Sun 11th Nov 15:15
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)