Strongly disagree. Tonga’s players haven’t had a game for between 4 and 7 weeks, obviously they are a bit rusty. If Tonga played England next week they’d win comfortably.
Boo hoo? That’s how the international structure works, Tonga’s set completion for the first half was around 58% and you can disagree all you want Jean; it’s simply not good enough and as I said, not the same side they were 12 months ago.
Tonga didn’t beat England last year and certainly wouldn’t with the Wakey boys now in the England squad.
