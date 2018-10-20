Who is the most astute Super League club boss?
I think that it is down to five men, who have shown talent both in building their club into a powerful competitive force, and in bringing new perspectives to the growth of rugby league in the northern hemisphere.
Ian Lenagan (Wigan) -- Grand Final winner 2018
Eamonn McManus (St Helens) -- League Leaders Shield 2018
Simon Moran (Warrington) -- Grand Final and Challenge Cup runners up 2018
Gary Hetherington (Leeds) -- former Grand Final and Challenge Cup winner
Bernard Guasch (Catalans) -- Challenge Cup winner 2018
My vote goes to Ian Lenagan, who is a man of supreme intelligence and culture, as well as being a very successful business man. He has brought these talents to his club and the game in general.