Who is the most astute Super League club boss?

1. Ian Lenagan
0
No votes
2. Eamonn McManus
0
No votes
3. Simon Moran
0
No votes
4. Gary Hetherington
0
No votes
5. Bernard Guasch
0
No votes
 
Total votes : 0
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Sat Oct 20, 2018 12:58 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 12
Rep Position: 23rd / 77,258
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 5584
Location: Carcassonne, France
Who is the most astute Super League club boss?

I think that it is down to five men, who have shown talent both in building their club into a powerful competitive force, and in bringing new perspectives to the growth of rugby league in the northern hemisphere.

Ian Lenagan (Wigan) -- Grand Final winner 2018
Eamonn McManus (St Helens) -- League Leaders Shield 2018
Simon Moran (Warrington) -- Grand Final and Challenge Cup runners up 2018
Gary Hetherington (Leeds) -- former Grand Final and Challenge Cup winner
Bernard Guasch (Catalans) -- Challenge Cup winner 2018

My vote goes to Ian Lenagan, who is a man of supreme intelligence and culture, as well as being a very successful business man. He has brought these talents to his club and the game in general.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!

