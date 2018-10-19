Just watched the England game highlights and was shocked at the size of George Burgess gut. Looks like hes been eating nothing but doner meat and chips for the last 2 years. Anybody know what his weight is? He must be 20 stone!
During the game, I think it was Kevin Brown said something like you wouldn't want someone weighing 135kgs running at you about George when he was steamrolling over the French. I thought he was exaggerating at the time but he can't be far off.
