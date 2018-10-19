WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Salford a ticking time bomb

Salford a ticking time bomb
Post Fri Oct 19, 2018 3:49 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield on Fri Oct 19, 2018 3:49 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 2700
Posts: 2700
Salford no longer have a money man to back them with Marwan’s departure and have the lowest crowds in Super League, they don’t own their stadium so have to pay rent on this. Their financial situation must be dire.

Salford already had the smallest squad in Super League, no reserve grade and no academy. They have since released Levy N'Zoungou, Luke Burgess, Lama Tasi, Weller Hauraki, Ryan Lannon and sold Craig Kopczak.

The only signing they have made is Jackson Hastings whose wages have been paid by former owner Marwan Koukash.

We’ve seen Featherstone and Leigh unable to field full teams in the Championship this year, if Salford hit some injuries they may be in the same boat but in Super League. Or worse still could the club collapse mid way through the season.
Re: Salford a ticking time bomb
Post Fri Oct 19, 2018 3:52 pm
mean_machine on Fri Oct 19, 2018 3:52 pm
mean_machine
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Wed Dec 04, 2013 9:18 pm
Posts: 325
Posts: 325
Where has kopzack gone?
Re: Salford a ticking time bomb
Post Fri Oct 19, 2018 3:56 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield on Fri Oct 19, 2018 3:56 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 2700
Posts: 2700
Wakefield
Re: Salford a ticking time bomb
Post Fri Oct 19, 2018 4:02 pm
Shifty Cat on Fri Oct 19, 2018 4:02 pm
Shifty Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 4726
Posts: 4726
They've just made a big signing in Ken Sio so it's hard to say if they have any issues.
Re: Salford a ticking time bomb
Post Fri Oct 19, 2018 4:20 pm
Clearwing on Fri Oct 19, 2018 4:20 pm
Clearwing
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 6566
Posts: 6566
Salford play some good stuff and will be fine. Besides, the standard of SL is such that we're not too far away from a time when a semi-pro side could survive in it.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

“Leeds just wander around looking like they’re doing nothing” (Jon Wilkin)

"Jon Wilkin's tight pants and coffee shop have not helped him to see the bigger picture or allowed him to get a firm grip on reality." (leeds owl)
Re: Salford a ticking time bomb
Post Fri Oct 19, 2018 4:24 pm
vastman on Fri Oct 19, 2018 4:24 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 27982
Posts: 27982
Location: Poodle Power!
Clearwing wrote:
Salford play some good stuff and will be fine. Besides, the standard of SL is such that we're not too far away from a time when a semi-pro side could survive in it.


Funny I find it far superior now to what it was ten years ago.
SUPPORT SWAG...

