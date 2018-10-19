Salford no longer have a money man to back them with Marwan’s departure and have the lowest crowds in Super League, they don’t own their stadium so have to pay rent on this. Their financial situation must be dire.
Salford already had the smallest squad in Super League, no reserve grade and no academy. They have since released Levy N'Zoungou, Luke Burgess, Lama Tasi, Weller Hauraki, Ryan Lannon and sold Craig Kopczak.
The only signing they have made is Jackson Hastings whose wages have been paid by former owner Marwan Koukash.
We’ve seen Featherstone and Leigh unable to field full teams in the Championship this year, if Salford hit some injuries they may be in the same boat but in Super League. Or worse still could the club collapse mid way through the season.
