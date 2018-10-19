WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Kopczak

Kopczak
Post Fri Oct 19, 2018 2:11 pm
Posted by cosmicat on Fri Oct 19, 2018 2:11 pm
Wakefield have signed him fee involved
Re: Kopczak
Post Fri Oct 19, 2018 2:26 pm
Posted by wrencat1873 on Fri Oct 19, 2018 2:26 pm
cosmicat wrote:
Wakefield have signed him fee involved


Source / link ?
Re: Kopczak
Post Fri Oct 19, 2018 2:30 pm
Posted by wakefieldwall on Fri Oct 19, 2018 2:30 pm
wrencat1873 wrote:
Source / link ?


all the rugby league journalists saying the same across twitter
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?
Re: Kopczak
Post Fri Oct 19, 2018 2:33 pm
Posted by Willzay on Fri Oct 19, 2018 2:33 pm
Brilliant ifmitmdoes come off.
Re: Kopczak
Post Fri Oct 19, 2018 2:40 pm
Posted by dull nickname on Fri Oct 19, 2018 2:40 pm
Are they giving usa fee?

When did we last pay a fee for a player?
Re: Kopczak
Post Fri Oct 19, 2018 2:42 pm
Posted by vastman on Fri Oct 19, 2018 2:42 pm
dull nickname wrote:
Are they giving usa fee?

When did we last pay a fee for a player?


I have a vague memory that we paid Hudds a fee for someone, Huby maybe not sure.
Re: Kopczak
Post Fri Oct 19, 2018 2:48 pm
Posted by Khlav Kalash on Fri Oct 19, 2018 2:48 pm
Sammutt?
Re: Kopczak
Post Fri Oct 19, 2018 2:52 pm
Posted by vastman on Fri Oct 19, 2018 2:52 pm
Khlav Kalash wrote:
Sammutt?


Could have been though I thought it more recent.
Re: Kopczak
Post Fri Oct 19, 2018 3:05 pm
Posted by LG83 on Fri Oct 19, 2018 3:05 pm
BJB?
Re: Kopczak
Post Fri Oct 19, 2018 3:09 pm
Posted by dull nickname on Fri Oct 19, 2018 3:09 pm
Crikey must happen more than I thought, do we ever pay them?:)
