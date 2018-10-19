WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - That PowerPoint and Meeting.

Post Fri Oct 19, 2018 1:23 pm
Posted by Bulls4Champs on Fri Oct 19, 2018 1:23 pm
IGNORE

When AC, GL, SD etc held that meeting setting out plans for the future.

I Think it featured a number of goals, including u16s, 18s, 23s, Reserves and First tgeam amongst other things.

Can anybody remember specifically what they were and if we're on target to meat those goals on time.

I can't remember if it was at the beginning of this season or last season to be honest.

I think it was this, because IIRC didn't AC talk about how the no settled court case gainst players de-railed last season?

Was John Kear there?

