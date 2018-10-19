WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Comings and Goings

Board index Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Comings and Goings

Post a reply
Comings and Goings
Post Fri Oct 19, 2018 10:57 am
Posted by Stockwell & Smales on Fri Oct 19, 2018 10:57 am
Stockwell & Smales Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Joined: Sat Feb 06, 2016 3:02 pm
Posts: 128
Like everyone else I am really pleased with the signings and retentions made by the club so far. It's bringing a real feelgood factor back to the club at long last.

Who else would we like to sign (be realistic) and who do we think should be let go?

Personally I would have liked to have seen more of Jordan Andrade, I think he has the attributes to be a decent prop.

Thoughts?

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 230359, Bramley Dog, Bulls4Champs, BullyBully13, Fr13daY, Pumpetypump, redeverready, Scarey71, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, tackler thommo, Terry Price's knee and 145 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,810,2611,74977,2584,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Sat 27th Oct 14:30
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
Sun 4th Nov 14:30
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
Sun 11th Nov 15:15
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)