Like everyone else I am really pleased with the signings and retentions made by the club so far. It's bringing a real feelgood factor back to the club at long last.
Who else would we like to sign (be realistic) and who do we think should be let go?
Personally I would have liked to have seen more of Jordan Andrade, I think he has the attributes to be a decent prop.
Thoughts?
