Posted by Call Me God on Thu Oct 18, 2018 7:49 pm
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 2121
Have to say, Jamaica making the 2021 RLWC would be a massive boost for the sport in the South East.....if marketed well, it could really boost the game in London. Tough ask with the USA & Canada in the way, but it would be fantastic to ave the reggae warriors playing international RL in the capital

JAMAICA 29-MAN TRAIN-ON SQUAD
Joel Farrell, Wayne Reittie, Keenen Tomlinson (Batley Bulldogs), Jonathan Magrin, Ross Peltier (Bradford Bulls), Daniel Thomas (Dewsbury Celtic) Jode Sheriffe (Dewsbury Rams), Aaron Jones-Bishop (Doncaster), Nathan Campbell, Andrae McFarlane, Khamisi McMain, Marvin Thompson, Renaldo Wade (Duhaney Park), Owen Linton (Excelsior Community College) Antonio Baker, Chevaughn Bailey, Kareem Harris (GC Foster), James Woodburn-Hall (Halifax), Ethon Dwyer (Jamaica Defence Force), Ashton Golding (Leeds Rhinos), Jacob Ogden (London Broncos), Lamont Bryan, Omari Caro, Jy-Mel Coleman
(London Skolars), Adrian Hall (Liguanea Dragons), Joseph Brown, Mo Agoro (Newcastle), Ben Jones-Bishop (Wakefield), Alex Brown (Unattached)
JESUS WEPT :WALL: HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Widnes is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.

There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them. :BEAT:

