Have to say, Jamaica making the 2021 RLWC would be a massive boost for the sport in the South East.....if marketed well, it could really boost the game in London. Tough ask with the USA & Canada in the way, but it would be fantastic to ave the reggae warriors playing international RL in the capital
JAMAICA 29-MAN TRAIN-ON SQUAD
Joel Farrell, Wayne Reittie, Keenen Tomlinson (Batley Bulldogs), Jonathan Magrin, Ross Peltier (Bradford Bulls), Daniel Thomas (Dewsbury Celtic) Jode Sheriffe (Dewsbury Rams), Aaron Jones-Bishop (Doncaster), Nathan Campbell, Andrae McFarlane, Khamisi McMain, Marvin Thompson, Renaldo Wade (Duhaney Park), Owen Linton (Excelsior Community College) Antonio Baker, Chevaughn Bailey, Kareem Harris (GC Foster), James Woodburn-Hall (Halifax), Ethon Dwyer (Jamaica Defence Force), Ashton Golding (Leeds Rhinos), Jacob Ogden (London Broncos), Lamont Bryan, Omari Caro, Jy-Mel Coleman
(London Skolars), Adrian Hall (Liguanea Dragons), Joseph Brown, Mo Agoro (Newcastle), Ben Jones-Bishop (Wakefield), Alex Brown (Unattached)
