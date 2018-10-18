WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Charlie Martin

Post Thu Oct 18, 2018 6:02 pm
Posted by weighman on Thu Oct 18, 2018 6:02 pm
Signed for Dewsbury . Sorry to see him go but seemed to slip down the pecking order in 2018 . Good luck Charlie . Pp
Post Thu Oct 18, 2018 6:40 pm
Posted by askernlad on Thu Oct 18, 2018 6:40 pm
that's sad,very good player under used.all the best Charlie.

