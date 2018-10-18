WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Minutes Played

Minutes Played
Post Thu Oct 18, 2018 2:56 pm
Posted by The Whiffy Kipper on Thu Oct 18, 2018 2:56 pm
Cheeky half-back
Just wondering if there is any way of seeing how many minutes players play during matches?
All the good music has already been written by people with wigs and stuff.
Post Thu Oct 18, 2018 3:16 pm
Posted by Grimmy on Thu Oct 18, 2018 3:16 pm
Gold RLFANS Member
The Whiffy Kipper wrote:
Just wondering if there is any way of seeing how many minutes players play during matches?

The wealthier clubs probably record their own but don't think any make them public. It's a shame, as I think some players get a relatively large amount done in a short time, but it flies under the radar because they get compared with 80min players.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

