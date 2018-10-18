The Whiffy Kipper wrote:
Just wondering if there is any way of seeing how many minutes players play during matches?
The wealthier clubs probably record their own but don't think any make them public. It's a shame, as I think some players get a relatively large amount done in a short time, but it flies under the radar because they get compared with 80min players.
