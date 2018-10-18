With Lockers probably only having a season at best left in him, who would be your next captain? I'd choose Farrell. He may not have the same talent levels as those who came before him, but he's been a starter right through the riches of the Maguire and Wane periods. He's probably our next most consistent performer after Lockers, so I'd feel confident that his performances wouldn't drop off with the extra responsibility. You never hear of him getting into off field trouble. He's also probably unlikely to leave for the NRL, given that he has stayed with us through his peak. Him being overlooked for England selection also means he can focus wholly on his club game. Other options:
Williams - think he'll leave sooner, rather than later
Leuluai - will retire soon
Powell - don't think he's good enough for Wigan, never mind captain
Clubb - doesn't strike me as the sharpest tool in the shed, not on the pitch long enough
Flower - probably my next favourite option. Just swayed towards Farrell as he's been here longer, and will be on the pitch longer. Plus, the Grand Final incident obviously.
Thoughts?
