WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next Captain

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com Next Captain

Post a reply
Next Captain
Post Thu Oct 18, 2018 2:50 pm
Posted by Grimmy on Thu Oct 18, 2018 2:50 pm
Grimmy User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 19
Rep Position: 16th / 77,258
Quiz Score: 248
Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 13111
With Lockers probably only having a season at best left in him, who would be your next captain? I'd choose Farrell. He may not have the same talent levels as those who came before him, but he's been a starter right through the riches of the Maguire and Wane periods. He's probably our next most consistent performer after Lockers, so I'd feel confident that his performances wouldn't drop off with the extra responsibility. You never hear of him getting into off field trouble. He's also probably unlikely to leave for the NRL, given that he has stayed with us through his peak. Him being overlooked for England selection also means he can focus wholly on his club game. Other options:

Williams - think he'll leave sooner, rather than later
Leuluai - will retire soon
Powell - don't think he's good enough for Wigan, never mind captain
Clubb - doesn't strike me as the sharpest tool in the shed, not on the pitch long enough
Flower - probably my next favourite option. Just swayed towards Farrell as he's been here longer, and will be on the pitch longer. Plus, the Grand Final incident obviously.

Thoughts?
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Big Jim Slade, Cherry_&_White, dave1612, Dezzies_right_hook, Grimmy, hatty, Jukesays, KingRoss11, ksm1701, Pie Eyed, S_Riley, Smalls, Yahoo [Bot] and 160 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,809,9231,75177,2584,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Sat 27th Oct 14:30
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
Sun 4th Nov 14:30
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
Sun 11th Nov 15:15
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)