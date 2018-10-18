WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Michael Monaghan

Michael Monaghan
Post Thu Oct 18, 2018 1:06 pm
Posted by Sacred Cow on Thu Oct 18, 2018 1:06 pm
Sacred Cow
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1681
Leaving to go back to Australia.
Re: Michael Monaghan
Post Thu Oct 18, 2018 1:08 pm
Posted by Shifty Cat on Thu Oct 18, 2018 1:08 pm
Shifty Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 39
Rep Position: 4th / 77,258
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 4718
Yeah, I think CC mentioned it in his end of season review on Trin TV. Good luck to him.
Re: Michael Monaghan
Post Thu Oct 18, 2018 1:16 pm
Posted by homme vaste on Thu Oct 18, 2018 1:16 pm
homme vaste
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Reputation Points: 14
Rep Position: 21st / 77,258
Quiz Score: 184
Joined: Mon Jan 22, 2018 2:11 pm
Posts: 816
Location: Tomorrowland
To be replaced by Poaching?

