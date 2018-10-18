WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tautai

Tautai
Thu Oct 18, 2018 11:06 am
newgroundb4cas
newgroundb4cas
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jul 05, 2007
Struggling to get in the Wigan team would have him back at the trin anyday.
He loved it here can see him fitting right into our team spirit. Would be a excellent addition
Re: Tautai
Thu Oct 18, 2018 11:10 am
homme vaste
homme vaste
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon Jan 22, 2018
Not for me, was decent enough for us the first time around but would be a backwards step on what we are trying to achieve IMO. He cannot seem to iron out those silly errors which will cost us massively and I am guessing is the reason he cant get in the Wigan side. I would have someone like kopczak over TT every day of the week.
Re: Tautai
Thu Oct 18, 2018 11:14 am
vastman
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004
newgroundb4cas wrote:
Struggling to get in the Wigan team would have him back at the trin anyday.
He loved it here can see him fitting right into our team spirit. Would be a excellent addition


Yep he loved it so much he left. He's also a poor quality player, another Tongia.

Finally we have no quota spots anyways which being right about everything you should know.
Re: Tautai
Thu Oct 18, 2018 11:33 am
Willzay
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010
To think people call Keegan Hirst butter fingers, what does that make Tautai?
The Troll Collective :

Jean Capdouze

Sir Kevin Sinfield

Lebron James
Re: Tautai
Thu Oct 18, 2018 11:41 am
wakefieldwall
wakefieldwall
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Sat Feb 07, 2015
Would have a year ago but not now. I liked TT first time around but believe we now have and are looking at better.
Re: Tautai
Thu Oct 18, 2018 11:41 am
Outwood Trinity
Outwood Trinity
Joined: Mon Jun 25, 2018
Not for me.

Like others have said two many errors in his game.

I think if anything in our pack, our back up forwards could do with improving, and for me, Mullally or Kopzcak would be the ideal signing
Re: Tautai
Thu Oct 18, 2018 11:42 am
Outwood Trinity
Outwood Trinity
Joined: Mon Jun 25, 2018
Re: Tautai
Thu Oct 18, 2018 11:50 am
bren2k
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010
Lovely lad - but unable to get rid of the stupid errors; he'd be a retrograde step for me.

If he can't improve his game under the iron fist of Shaun Wane, there's no hope for him; as a very knowledgeable person one remarked to me at a game, "he's got his hands sewn on backwards."

