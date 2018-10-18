WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Signings.

Signings.
Post Thu Oct 18, 2018 10:05 am
Posted by jbyck on Thu Oct 18, 2018 10:05 am
The Knights have signed Sam Scott and Matty Marsh to bring the number of players signed for 2019 to eleven.
