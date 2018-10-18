WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - When it rains , it pours

When it rains , it pours
Post Thu Oct 18, 2018 8:49 am
Posted by Peter Kay on Thu Oct 18, 2018 8:49 am
Peter Kay
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 1325
http://www.totalrl.com/exclusive-leigh- ... -wage-row/
Re: When it rains , it pours
Post Thu Oct 18, 2018 9:07 am
Posted by glow on Thu Oct 18, 2018 9:07 am
glow
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2003 7:27 pm
Posts: 7428
Employee doesn't get paid monies that he feels he's entitled to implements grievance procedure, was anybody expecting anything different?
get leigh outta wigan
Re: When it rains , it pours
Post Thu Oct 18, 2018 9:35 am
Posted by Peter Kay on Thu Oct 18, 2018 9:35 am
Peter Kay
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 1325
Probably more to come too
Re: When it rains , it pours
Post Thu Oct 18, 2018 9:59 am
Posted by atomic on Thu Oct 18, 2018 9:59 am
atomic
100% League Network
100% League Network
Reputation Points: 15
Rep Position: 20th / 77,258
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 5429
That will just force liquidation sooner now..
