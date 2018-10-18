WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - IN 2019 | Konrad Hurrell - Gold Coast Titans

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com IN 2019 | Konrad Hurrell - Gold Coast Titans

Post a reply
Posted by krisleeds on Thu Oct 18, 2018 5:24 am
krisleeds User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Joined: Thu Apr 21, 2011 9:09 am
Posts: 497
Confirmed

https://wwos.nine.com.au/nrl/titans-hur ... 95dad67c45

https://wwos.nine.com.au/nrl/konrad-hur ... ed5b72c633
Re: Konrad Hurrell
Post Thu Oct 18, 2018 5:56 am
Posted by batleyrhino on Thu Oct 18, 2018 5:56 am
batleyrhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 3:32 pm
Posts: 6630
Location: anywhere, literally...
Decent replacement for Moon, but not our position of most need. I’m sure there must be a good few more to come. Being an islander I presume he doesn’t count on OQ, but does count on NFT.
It's not how much talent you've got, it's what you do with it that counts.
Re: Konrad Hurrell
Post Thu Oct 18, 2018 6:02 am
Posted by Trebor1 on Thu Oct 18, 2018 6:02 am
Trebor1 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Joined: Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:16 am
Posts: 152
batleyrhino wrote:
Decent replacement for Moon, but not our position of most need. I’m sure there must be a good few more to come. Being an islander I presume he doesn’t count on OQ, but does count on NFT.


More than decent my friend. that is a superb signing. He will light up superleague. We do need forwards though and I'm sure it's in the pipeline
Re: Konrad Hurrell
Post Thu Oct 18, 2018 6:03 am
Posted by krisleeds on Thu Oct 18, 2018 6:03 am
krisleeds User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Joined: Thu Apr 21, 2011 9:09 am
Posts: 497
Confirmed by the club on their Twitter feed.
Posted by Bang on Thu Oct 18, 2018 6:21 am
Bang User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 9071
Location: LDZ
Superb signing. He will rip it up over here.
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
Re: Konrad Hurrell
Post Thu Oct 18, 2018 6:25 am
Posted by Swoggy Loiner on Thu Oct 18, 2018 6:25 am
Swoggy Loiner Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 34th / 77,258
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Jun 03, 2011 2:41 pm
Posts: 255
batleyrhino wrote:
Decent replacement for Moon, but not our position of most need. I’m sure there must be a good few more to come. Being an islander I presume he doesn’t count on OQ, but does count on NFT.


You’ve got to be more than happy with him, superb signing. Hopefully spells the end for Sutcliffe.
Posted by Fallon on Thu Oct 18, 2018 6:38 am
Fallon Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Joined: Fri Oct 08, 2004 1:01 pm
Posts: 1483
Another step in the right direction. Very pleased with everything the club has done so far.
Posted by Frosties. on Thu Oct 18, 2018 6:42 am
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 30th / 77,258
Quiz Score: 4
Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 8458
Like the sentence where he’s saying the changes Furner wants to bring in. I expect this to be the start of bigger things.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ant1, bramleyrhino, Dadsylad, Dozy, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Fallon, Frosties., HucknallLoiner, Jamie101, krisleeds, lionarmour87, malcadele, Menston Rhino, S_Riley, settle rhino, Swoggy Loiner, tad rhino, The Biffs Back, The Eagle, The Magic Rat, The Phantom Horseman, Trebor1 and 369 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,809,6921,34977,2584,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Sat 27th Oct 14:30
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
Sun 4th Nov 14:30
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
Sun 11th Nov 15:15
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)