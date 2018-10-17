Reputation Points:
Not improved one iota in a decade !!!
Discuss.
France were missing several key players.
And before you bring out the usual question, what have Catalans done to improve the French side, please tell us what Leigh have done to improve the England side.
Ste100Centurions wrote:
Not improved one iota in a decade !!!
Discuss.
Typical Leyther drivel. The French team was without several of its stars, including Julien Bousquet, Benjamin Garcia, Morgan Escare, and Romain Navarette.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019! Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Yeah because it was England’s strongest possible 17 wasn’t it
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
ThePrinter wrote:
Yeah because it was England’s strongest possible 17 wasn’t it
The French players cited would have made a bigger difference than the missing England players.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019! Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
I will remind you Jean Sir Kevin Sinfield Capdouze that England started with 8 debutants !
& France are garbage !!!
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
The French players cited would have made a bigger difference than the missing England players.
Dont take the mick if we had every player that was rested it would have been 60+
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
The French players cited would have made a bigger difference than the missing England players.
Dont take the mick if we had every player that was rested it would have been 60+
‘What about’s and ‘without’s are totally irrelevant.
Did you travel to the game from nearby Chorley Jean ?
