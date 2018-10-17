WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - French national team !!!

French national team !!!
Post Wed Oct 17, 2018 8:55 pm
Posted by Ste100Centurions on Wed Oct 17, 2018 8:55 pm
Ste100Centurions

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 2017
Not improved one iota in a decade !!!

Discuss.
Re: French national team !!!
Post Wed Oct 17, 2018 9:00 pm
Posted by Sir Kevin Sinfield on Wed Oct 17, 2018 9:00 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 2687
France were missing several key players.

And before you bring out the usual question, what have Catalans done to improve the French side, please tell us what Leigh have done to improve the England side.
Re: French national team !!!
Post Wed Oct 17, 2018 9:00 pm
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Wed Oct 17, 2018 9:00 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE


Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 5571
Location: Carcassonne, France
Ste100Centurions wrote:
Not improved one iota in a decade !!!

Discuss.


Typical Leyther drivel. The French team was without several of its stars, including Julien Bousquet, Benjamin Garcia, Morgan Escare, and Romain Navarette.
Re: French national team !!!
Post Wed Oct 17, 2018 9:04 pm
Posted by ThePrinter on Wed Oct 17, 2018 9:04 pm
ThePrinter

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 10220
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Yeah because it was England’s strongest possible 17 wasn’t it
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014
Re: French national team !!!
Post Wed Oct 17, 2018 9:05 pm
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Wed Oct 17, 2018 9:05 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE


Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 5571
Location: Carcassonne, France
ThePrinter wrote:
Yeah because it was England’s strongest possible 17 wasn’t it


The French players cited would have made a bigger difference than the missing England players.
Re: French national team !!!
Post Wed Oct 17, 2018 9:08 pm
Posted by Ste100Centurions on Wed Oct 17, 2018 9:08 pm
Ste100Centurions

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 2017
I will remind you Jean Sir Kevin Sinfield Capdouze that England started with 8 debutants !

& France are garbage !!!
Last edited by Ste100Centurions on Wed Oct 17, 2018 9:10 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Re: French national team !!!
Post Wed Oct 17, 2018 9:08 pm
Posted by Someday on Wed Oct 17, 2018 9:08 pm
Someday

Joined: Tue Dec 26, 2017 7:00 am
Posts: 362
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
The French players cited would have made a bigger difference than the missing England players.

Dont take the mick if we had every player that was rested it would have been 60+
Re: French national team !!!
Post Wed Oct 17, 2018 9:09 pm
Posted by Someday on Wed Oct 17, 2018 9:09 pm
Someday

Joined: Tue Dec 26, 2017 7:00 am
Posts: 362
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
The French players cited would have made a bigger difference than the missing England players.

Dont take the mick if we had every player that was rested it would have been 60+
Re: French national team !!!
Post Wed Oct 17, 2018 9:10 pm
Posted by reffy on Wed Oct 17, 2018 9:10 pm
reffy


Joined: Sat Mar 28, 2009 11:17 am
Posts: 4345
Location: Cheshire, it's Lancashire really
‘What about’s and ‘without’s are totally irrelevant.
Re: French national team !!!
Post Wed Oct 17, 2018 9:10 pm
Posted by Ste100Centurions on Wed Oct 17, 2018 9:10 pm
Ste100Centurions

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 2017
Did you travel to the game from nearby Chorley Jean ?
