Posted by moto748 on Wed Oct 17, 2018 6:57 pm
moto748
Bronze RLFANS Member
I have already got membership of the Our League thing, but I'm damned if I can see where the actual match is. Anyone managed it?
Posted by Seth on Wed Oct 17, 2018 6:58 pm
Seth
Free-scoring winger
Anyone else not able to login?
Posted by Cokey on Wed Oct 17, 2018 7:00 pm
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
moto748 wrote:
I have already got membership of the Our League thing, but I'm damned if I can see where the actual match is. Anyone managed it?


https://membership.rugby-league.com/video/
Posted by kinkyjohn on Wed Oct 17, 2018 7:00 pm
kinkyjohn
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
Should be a Video link on the top horizontal main menu
Posted by Sir Kevin Sinfield on Wed Oct 17, 2018 7:00 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Bronze RLFANS Member
Logged on and streaming the game with no problems
Posted by Sir Kevin Sinfield on Wed Oct 17, 2018 7:01 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Bronze RLFANS Member
Logged on and streaming the game with no problems. Very simple to do.
Posted by LifeLongHKRFan on Wed Oct 17, 2018 7:03 pm
LifeLongHKRFan
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
About 1 minute behind in the feed. I get twitter updates before i see the action. And as i type i lose the feed again. Pathetic
Posted by kinkyjohn on Wed Oct 17, 2018 7:04 pm
kinkyjohn
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
The stream has crashed twice for me, after working ok for about five minutes or so each time.
Posted by kinkyjohn on Wed Oct 17, 2018 7:05 pm
kinkyjohn
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
Then the page says "Currently not broadcasting"
Posted by HKRYorkie on Wed Oct 17, 2018 7:05 pm
HKRYorkie
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Yeah, same here.
