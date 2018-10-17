WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan v Sydney Roosters World Club Challenge

Posted by Fax and furious on Wed Oct 17, 2018 1:23 pm
Sounds like this is being planned for February 2019. This should be an annual event played on a Saturday evening in Hong Kong. With UK & Australian TV rights underwriting the cost. Wherever it's played, it should be in the contract that the pitch will have proper line markings up to NRL standards.

