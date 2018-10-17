In the last eleven years the Wigan academy teams have reached ten Grand Finals.
In a similar time span Wigans first team have appeared in six Grand Finals and three Challenge Cup finals.
It's a great testament to the management, scouting and coaching set up the club. One that needs to be continued if we are to maintain our dominant position.
