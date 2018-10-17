WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Academy to 1st team

Post Wed Oct 17, 2018 12:16 pm
Posted by Rogues Gallery on Wed Oct 17, 2018 12:16 pm
Rogues Gallery User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30645
In the last eleven years the Wigan academy teams have reached ten Grand Finals.

In a similar time span Wigans first team have appeared in six Grand Finals and three Challenge Cup finals.

It's a great testament to the management, scouting and coaching set up the club. One that needs to be continued if we are to maintain our dominant position.
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS

For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.

For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.

Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row

