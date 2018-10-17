WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Suprise signing

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Suprise signing

Post a reply
Suprise signing
Post Wed Oct 17, 2018 12:09 pm
Posted by Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo on Wed Oct 17, 2018 12:09 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 18
Rep Position: 17th / 77,258
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 6803
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
George King. Didn't see that coming. :wink:
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

2017 - The year the dream disappeared under Grix's right foot.

2018 - The FinniChezz Bromance
Re: Suprise signing
Post Wed Oct 17, 2018 12:28 pm
Posted by Tommy Duckfingers on Wed Oct 17, 2018 12:28 pm
Tommy Duckfingers User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Joined: Sun Sep 13, 2009 2:16 pm
Posts: 1290
Decent this, happy enough.
We put this festival on you ba****ds
With whole lotta love
We worked for one year for you pigs
And you wanna break our walls down
And you wanna destroy
Well you go to hell
Re: Suprise signing
Post Wed Oct 17, 2018 12:44 pm
Posted by vastman on Wed Oct 17, 2018 12:44 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 81
Rep Position: 1st / 77,258
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 27941
Location: Poodle Power!
I'd call that a steady as we go signing - good pro, decent size and still quite young. Expect he may replace Kirmond who is as far as I can tell out of contract.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Suprise signing
Post Wed Oct 17, 2018 12:46 pm
Posted by Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo on Wed Oct 17, 2018 12:46 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 18
Rep Position: 17th / 77,258
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 6803
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Think you'll find Kirmo got an extra year "for old times sake"
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

2017 - The year the dream disappeared under Grix's right foot.

2018 - The FinniChezz Bromance
Re: Suprise signing
Post Wed Oct 17, 2018 12:49 pm
Posted by wakeytrin on Wed Oct 17, 2018 12:49 pm
wakeytrin Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 33rd / 77,258
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 3186
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
Hadn't heard a single rumour about this signing!
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
Re: Suprise signing
Post Wed Oct 17, 2018 1:19 pm
Posted by vastman on Wed Oct 17, 2018 1:19 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 81
Rep Position: 1st / 77,258
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 27941
Location: Poodle Power!
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
Think you'll find Kirmo got an extra year "for old times sake"


I thought that but he appears on a number of reasonably reliable sites as OOC - not my problem I suppose.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, coco the fullback, dull nickname, got there, Manuel, phe13, RWB, Shifty Cat, wakeytrin, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 178 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,809,3541,79477,2584,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 19:45
NZ
ENGLAND
v
FRANCE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)