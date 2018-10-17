WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toronto and Cannabis

Post Wed Oct 17, 2018 5:39 am
Posted by silver2 on Wed Oct 17, 2018 5:39 am
silver2 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 8:06 pm
Posts: 1209
Location: Warrington
Now that Canada has decided to legalise the use of cannabis I wonder how this will affect the drug testing of athletes within that country?
Re: Toronto and Cannabis
Post Wed Oct 17, 2018 5:59 am
Posted by homme vaste on Wed Oct 17, 2018 5:59 am
homme vaste User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon Jan 22, 2018 2:11 pm
Posts: 814
Location: Tomorrowland
Won't make a blind bit of difference imo, lets not forget anabolic steroids and other performance enhancing drugs are legal for personal use within the UK. Even some over the counter stimulants and peptides are banned by UKAD and there international equivelants, okay cannabis does not enhance performance that we know of (or certainly that I know of!) but I can't see them making any changes to the banned substance list anytime soon in the weigh of removing cannabis.

