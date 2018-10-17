Saturday night's historic Test between the Kangaroos and Mate Ma'a Tonga at Mt Smart Stadium has officially sold out.
A sell out was not achieved for the New Zealand v Australia fixture last week.
Sales for the England v New Zealand tests have been very slow with all 3 stadiums having large sections of the ground closed due to low demand.
The only conclusion to draw from this is that Tonga are the biggest Rugby League nation that we have.
A sell out was not achieved for the New Zealand v Australia fixture last week.
Sales for the England v New Zealand tests have been very slow with all 3 stadiums having large sections of the ground closed due to low demand.
The only conclusion to draw from this is that Tonga are the biggest Rugby League nation that we have.