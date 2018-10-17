WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tonga the biggest RL nation

Post Wed Oct 17, 2018 5:32 am
Posted by Sir Kevin Sinfield on Wed Oct 17, 2018 5:32 am
Saturday night's historic Test between the Kangaroos and Mate Ma'a Tonga at Mt Smart Stadium has officially sold out.

A sell out was not achieved for the New Zealand v Australia fixture last week.

Sales for the England v New Zealand tests have been very slow with all 3 stadiums having large sections of the ground closed due to low demand.

The only conclusion to draw from this is that Tonga are the biggest Rugby League nation that we have.
Post Wed Oct 17, 2018 5:53 am
Posted by [Gareth] on Wed Oct 17, 2018 5:53 am
No
