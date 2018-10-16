The rumoured signing of Lachlan Lam with Wigan, in tandem with his father Adrian's arrival as coach, will not take place:
https://wwos.nine.com.au/nrl/nrl-the-mo ... 587d6b94fe
This is tragic for Wigan's prospects of silverware in 2019, in the context of the departure of Samuel Tomkins, John Bateman, Ryan Sutton and others. Wigan missed out on securing, even if only for one year, a dynamic attacking half back. George Williams cannot compare with Lachlan Lam's talent.
Wigan might well consider switching Morgan Escare to No 6, because otherwise there will be no fireworks in the Wigan halves.
