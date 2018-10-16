WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Lachlan Lam is staying with Sydney Roosters: Wigan lose big

Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Tue Oct 16, 2018 9:58 pm
The rumoured signing of Lachlan Lam with Wigan, in tandem with his father Adrian's arrival as coach, will not take place:

https://wwos.nine.com.au/nrl/nrl-the-mo ... 587d6b94fe

This is tragic for Wigan's prospects of silverware in 2019, in the context of the departure of Samuel Tomkins, John Bateman, Ryan Sutton and others. Wigan missed out on securing, even if only for one year, a dynamic attacking half back. George Williams cannot compare with Lachlan Lam's talent.

Wigan might well consider switching Morgan Escare to No 6, because otherwise there will be no fireworks in the Wigan halves.
Posted by WireWireWire on Tue Oct 16, 2018 10:11 pm
Wigan have the advantage of O'Loughlin at Loose who has more brains and talent than the average half back. That is if they actually get him on the pitch for more than knockout games. They'll bring some kid through who'll rip it up. They always do. What happened to Josh Woods?
