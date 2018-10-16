WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New strip in time for christmas

New strip in time for christmas
Post Tue Oct 16, 2018 6:34 pm
Posted by Bostwick on Tue Oct 16, 2018 6:34 pm
I have to say that I was pleasantly surprised that we had the new strips for last season in time for christmas. Will it happen this year? I hope so.
I thought that both the home and away strips were pretty good. I know the away strip which was worn at the MPG drew a lot of compliments. I have to say the replica kit sizes were better too.
I do feel that by issuing a 1999 Cup Final inspired shirt last year was a bit daft. We should have had that this year to celebrate the twenty years since that game.
I await news of the strip. I know the club have a lot of things to deal with but getting shirts in in time for christmas should be one of them.
Post Tue Oct 16, 2018 6:43 pm
Posted by Robert Flack on Tue Oct 16, 2018 6:43 pm
On the Progressive Rugby League Podcast they loved the all red worn in the million pound game. I like it too. I think we would do well having something very similar as 'our colours' and the home kit indefinitely. Black works well as an alternate strip. The only thing i'd like to see is that the replicas are made of 100% cotton or some blend.
Post Tue Oct 16, 2018 6:45 pm
Posted by Honkytonk on Tue Oct 16, 2018 6:45 pm
I think our recent kits have been spot on, some great designs. having them out before xmas should be a must, need to up our game now

