I have to say that I was pleasantly surprised that we had the new strips for last season in time for christmas. Will it happen this year? I hope so.
I thought that both the home and away strips were pretty good. I know the away strip which was worn at the MPG drew a lot of compliments. I have to say the replica kit sizes were better too.
I do feel that by issuing a 1999 Cup Final inspired shirt last year was a bit daft. We should have had that this year to celebrate the twenty years since that game.
I await news of the strip. I know the club have a lot of things to deal with but getting shirts in in time for christmas should be one of them.
I thought that both the home and away strips were pretty good. I know the away strip which was worn at the MPG drew a lot of compliments. I have to say the replica kit sizes were better too.
I do feel that by issuing a 1999 Cup Final inspired shirt last year was a bit daft. We should have had that this year to celebrate the twenty years since that game.
I await news of the strip. I know the club have a lot of things to deal with but getting shirts in in time for christmas should be one of them.