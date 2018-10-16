WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2019

2019
Post Tue Oct 16, 2018 3:05 pm
Posted by hooligan27 on Tue Oct 16, 2018 3:05 pm
can we get a 2019 squad list of who is under contract already and resigned and new signings please and have it as a sticky
Re: 2019
Post Tue Oct 16, 2018 3:09 pm
Posted by Beaujangles on Tue Oct 16, 2018 3:09 pm
Hope you have more luck with this than i and others have had over last couple of years.......

