So now that this season is over how do we see the squad taking shape for next season? We still badly need another halfback and we need to shift on players who aren't good enough, who, IMO are; Patton, Atkins, Smith etc. I'd like to see Luis Johnson get more game time and therefore I'm confused by the signing of Lama Tasi.
Ratchford
Charnley
King
Goodwin
Lineham
Austin
?
Hill
Clark
Cooper
Hughes
Currie
Westwood
Philbin
Murdoch Masilia
J Clark
D Walker (tbc)
Tasi
L Johnson
Patton
Brown
Atkins
Akuoloa
M Davies
Ratchford
Charnley
King
Goodwin
Lineham
Austin
?
Hill
Clark
Cooper
Hughes
Currie
Westwood
Philbin
Murdoch Masilia
J Clark
D Walker (tbc)
Tasi
L Johnson
Patton
Brown
Atkins
Akuoloa
M Davies