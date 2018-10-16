WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2019 Squad

2019 Squad
Post Tue Oct 16, 2018 1:42 pm
Posted by Lord Tony Smith on Tue Oct 16, 2018 1:42 pm
So now that this season is over how do we see the squad taking shape for next season? We still badly need another halfback and we need to shift on players who aren't good enough, who, IMO are; Patton, Atkins, Smith etc. I'd like to see Luis Johnson get more game time and therefore I'm confused by the signing of Lama Tasi.

Ratchford
Charnley
King
Goodwin
Lineham
Austin
?
Hill
Clark
Cooper
Hughes
Currie
Westwood


Philbin
Murdoch Masilia
J Clark
D Walker (tbc)
Tasi
L Johnson
Patton
Brown
Atkins
Akuoloa
M Davies
Post Tue Oct 16, 2018 2:06 pm
Posted by Captain Hook on Tue Oct 16, 2018 2:06 pm
So is that 4 in and 7 out so far? Would suggest more to come.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.

