Jordan Crowther signs one year deal
Post Tue Oct 16, 2018 1:01 pm
Posted by musson on Tue Oct 16, 2018 1:01 pm
Fantastic to see one of our young guys sign up for next year

Looking forward to seeing him develope further in the red white and blue
Re: Jordan Crowther signs one year deal
Post Tue Oct 16, 2018 1:02 pm
Posted by PopTart on Tue Oct 16, 2018 1:02 pm
Good news. He is progressing each year.
I look forward to seeing more of him.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: Jordan Crowther signs one year deal
Post Tue Oct 16, 2018 1:05 pm
Posted by cocker on Tue Oct 16, 2018 1:05 pm
Well deserved Jordan . Look forward to seeing you play next season .
Re: Jordan Crowther signs one year deal
Post Tue Oct 16, 2018 1:13 pm
Posted by wakefieldwall on Tue Oct 16, 2018 1:13 pm
Great news. Hope he can really push Arona for that LF shirt next year. Both now on one year deals I believe?
