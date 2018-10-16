WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - FC players in Autumn Internationals

FC players in Autumn Internationals
Post Tue Oct 16, 2018 12:12 pm
Posted by the artist on Tue Oct 16, 2018 12:12 pm
the artist User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 6306
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
Jamie Shaul called up and will start at fullback against France this wednesday in Leigh. Jake connor names at halfback alongside richie myler.

Sika Manu named at 12 for Tonga v Australia - thought he was injured?
