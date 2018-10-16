Is Ireland going to be the issue that prevents a deal and if so, what happens next ?
Unless a decent number of Labour politicians support Mrs May and Corbyn is telling them not to, there doesnt look any way that the deal will make it through Parliament.
Why wasn't such an important issue discussed with the voters, instead of the big red bus ??
