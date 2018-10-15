WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Free stuff.. (old newspapers with Bulls articles 1997/2000)

Posted by Duckman on Mon Oct 15, 2018 9:42 pm
So, fellow Bulls fans. I'm moving house and having a clearout, whilst sorting some of my old Bulls stuff I realised I had some duplicates. Below are 2 issues of the rugby leaguer (18/Aug 1997 and 1/may 2000), a 1997 season preview from the t&a (18/Feb 1997) and a Yorkshire sport pink from the t&a (16/Aug 1997)

Seems a shame to recycle, so these are free to a good home, just drop me a pm if you're interested.

