Mon Oct 15, 2018 8:53 pm
Brick with eyes
I hope so ! Great atmosphere in and around Sydney in 2014
NickyKiss on Mon Oct 15, 2018 9:31 pm
Not sure it would be a wise move for us tbh. That Roosters team looks pretty special at the minute and it could be a long night for us with a new-ish team being pulled together.

If we have to go there then I’d rather that then not play them but we could really do with the Home advantage.

