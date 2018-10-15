WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - George Burgess

Post Mon Oct 15, 2018 6:30 pm
Posted by harmless idiot on Mon Oct 15, 2018 6:30 pm
Was interviewed on calender and said he would love to play for Leeds , I'd be happy with that
Post Mon Oct 15, 2018 6:51 pm
Posted by Biff Tannen on Mon Oct 15, 2018 6:51 pm
Heard him say that on Wilkins podcast. Said he was a leeds fan when growing up and wants to end his career over here as he has never played SL and wants to play at some point.anytime under 32 i would be all for it but he aint coming back for the next few years at least.
