If we leave Odsal and get help to build a new stadium elsewhere, say just down the road at Wyke Manor, then may we ask our fellow fans what capacity stadium we would want to have in order to fulfil our rightful ambition, and the club owner's intention, of once again becoming a top tier Super League club in the near future.
Bradford Council sources, who for obvious reasons cannot be named, recently leaked that a capacity of say 6000 for a new Bulls Stadium should do just fine for us. But what about when we get back in to the Super League?
Also one of our Council compatriots suggested that Bulls fans consider why it is that our current iconic stadium at Odsal appears to have been allowed by the RFL and Bradford Council to gradually go into rack and ruin and also become unsafe. Might this have come about with a murky end scheme in mind?
We understand that the future of Odsal, and rugby league at Odsal, rests in the hands of two ladies - Susan Hinchcliffe (Council Leader) and the unelected BMDC Chief Executive, Kersten England (a Scot) - and in the hands of the current head lessee, the RFL. We are also told that the Council Chief Executive is believed to share a track record and a common purpose with Nigel Wood.
Something appears to be up, and before it's too late we feel that the Bulls fans need to be given the following 3 options to vote upon re our club's future:
1. A small capacity stadium away from Odsal (say 3000 capacity) sufficient for a RL Championship One team, and a National League North football club such as Bradford Park Avenue (BPA) - our new partner!
2. A 6000 capacity stadium away from Odsal sufficient at best for a RL Championship team and BPA, or
3. A 50,000 capacity multi-use stadium at Odsal sufficient for a RL top tier Super League team and for BPA to play at in a much higher football league. This third option could allow rugby league internationals and Challenge Cup semi finals to be played at Odsal and therefore keep the majority of the resulting revenue within the rugby league family. In addition, in order to create further income for Bradford Council Taxpayers and local businesses, major rock concerts and the like can be held at Odsal as an additional and visible revenue stream.
Please vote your preference for options #1, 2 or 3 via a Twitter Poll shown@phildenty1 ... or search Twitter for Phil Denty . If you can please retweet the Twitter Vote to other fans you know and sports fans in general who may, should that be the case, not want to see the end of rugby league at the iconic Odsal stadium.
You can of course make your vote in a reply to this thread on this forum. This post and the link to the above Twitter Poll can also be posted on to the various Bulls Facebook supporter sites such as the BB2 Dane Chisholm Appreciation Society and the Bradford Bulls Supporters Group. You can of course also vote on Facebook. if you do not use Twitter ask your supporting friends who follow the Bulls, or BPA, to also vote.
If you wish to pick option 1 or 2 simply because you think that the money to rebuild Odsal (ie say £100M) is not available then please think again as development money is accessible, but disturbingly it is understood that rugby league could soon be shipped out of Odsal (an iconic RL stadium) and dispatched to a far inferior stadium. Further, it could be that there may then be no viable site in Bradford available for a far bigger stadium if necessary that can host a major world leading and renowned rugby league club.
As far as we aware to date nobody such as the Bulls' owner has had the courtesy to offer the choice of the above options to fans of both the Bulls, and BPA, before any final decision is made.
Please ask genuine Bulls (and BPA) fans which of the three options listed above they prefer. This will help stop votes coming in from current RL Fans Forum members who we understand have a vested interest in a murky mixture of the three options detailed above and who may want to unduly influence both the vote outcome AND the future of both clubs destiny, in particular the Bulls, for a reason such as their own benefit.
Despite rumours to the contrary, we ARE Bulls fans.
Watch this space ... and watch this vote@phildenty1
Cheers
