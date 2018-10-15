WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Curse of the Stretford End

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Curse of the Stretford End

Post a reply
Curse of the Stretford End
Post Mon Oct 15, 2018 2:34 pm
Posted by Oxford Exile on Mon Oct 15, 2018 2:34 pm
Oxford Exile User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 32nd / 77,256
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:57 am
Posts: 3834
Location: Its in the name
When did a team last win a GF with their fans sat in the Stretford End? We have been in there 4 times, Cas were in there, I think Saints fans were in there too.
top flight since 1895
Re: Curse of the Stretford End
Post Mon Oct 15, 2018 3:14 pm
Posted by Wanderer on Mon Oct 15, 2018 3:14 pm
Wanderer User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 31st / 77,256
Quiz Score: 512
Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 51032
Location: Doncaster
A comment was aired on Saturday, that it's never!
Re: Curse of the Stretford End
Post Mon Oct 15, 2018 3:22 pm
Posted by scottty on Mon Oct 15, 2018 3:22 pm
scottty User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Joined: Thu Oct 07, 2004 11:53 pm
Posts: 262
Another RFL stitch-up :)
Re: Curse of the Stretford End
Post Mon Oct 15, 2018 3:24 pm
Posted by Major Tom on Mon Oct 15, 2018 3:24 pm
Major Tom User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Joined: Thu Oct 05, 2006 11:42 am
Posts: 1147
Think leeds and saints were both in that end when they beat wigan. I'm pretty sure wigan have always had the east stand when we've been since 2010.
Yeah, well, you know, that's just, like, your opinion, man.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bbfc00, BrianBradyHandOff, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, DAG, Deus Dat Incrementum, Father Ted, foggy, Grimmy, Instalamus, karetaker, matt_wire, mean_machine, Oxford Exile, Riderofthepalehorse, rubber duckie, S_Riley, scottty, Shazbaz, thepimp007, Two Wheeled Saint, Wire Weaver, Wrath and 277 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,808,5271,78077,2564,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Wed 17th Oct 19:45
NZ
ENGLAND
v
FRANCE
Sat 27th Oct 14:30
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
Sun 4th Nov 14:30
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
Sun 11th Nov 15:15
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)