The Championship
Mon Oct 15, 2018 10:27 am
twickbronc
twickbronc
I must say, I have really enjoyed our time in the championship as London fan. Still buzzing a week on from our MPG win and looking forward to super league next season...I will be getting my season ticket for sure!

As for Toronto, I am all for expansion but I really hope that Toronto learnt their lesson that they cannot bully their way into superleague and I don't think it will be plain sailing for them next year in the Champ. This will be the first season in which I will be following the championship results every week as I think it will be as competitive as the season just gone. Widnes will be looking to bounce back, Toronto are confident of promotion. Teams fighting for top spot will be: Toronto, Toulouse, Widnes Featherstone. I think York and Bradford will push for mid table following their promotion. The rest, I am unsure. Will be interesting to see what happens to Leigh.

Would have been nice to of had Workington come up but credit to Swinton for holding on to their championship status.

All points to a very interesting championship next year.

