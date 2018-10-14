This Forum is a bit quiet of late, so just as a frivolous exercise I wondered who were other poster's three favourite overseas players in the last sixty or so years. For the record I would say; Jan Prinsloo, Wally Lewis and Ray Price.
JD, Glenn Morrison, Obst. Purely for their professionalism.
Like your selection Willzay. Obst certainly one of the best. His work rate was phenomenal. I once saw him make six consecutive tackles at the play the ball. Only other person that I've seen match that was Pita Godinet. Morrison was a big loss to this club. I would have liked him to stay in some capacity, ditto JD.
