Post Sun Oct 14, 2018 5:42 pm
Posted by Redscat on Sun Oct 14, 2018 5:42 pm
Redscat
Free-scoring winger
This Forum is a bit quiet of late, so just as a frivolous exercise I wondered who were other poster's three favourite overseas players in the last sixty or so years. For the record I would say; Jan Prinsloo, Wally Lewis and Ray Price.
Re: Favourite Overseas Player
Post Sun Oct 14, 2018 5:47 pm
Posted by cosmicat on Sun Oct 14, 2018 5:47 pm
cosmicat
Cheeky half-back
Two for me Jason demetriou and Darren Fritz close 3rd Brian Jackson
Re: Favourite Overseas Player
Post Sun Oct 14, 2018 6:23 pm
Posted by huddiepuddies on Sun Oct 14, 2018 6:23 pm
huddiepuddies
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Price, Fritz and Solomona.
Re: Favourite Overseas Player
Post Sun Oct 14, 2018 6:39 pm
Posted by Willzay on Sun Oct 14, 2018 6:39 pm
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
JD, Glenn Morrison, Obst. Purely for their professionalism.
Re: Favourite Overseas Player
Post Sun Oct 14, 2018 6:44 pm
Posted by Redscat on Sun Oct 14, 2018 6:44 pm
Redscat
Free-scoring winger
Willzay wrote:
JD, Glenn Morrison, Obst. Purely for their professionalism.


Like your selection Willzay. Obst certainly one of the best. His work rate was phenomenal. I once saw him make six consecutive tackles at the play the ball. Only other person that I've seen match that was Pita Godinet. Morrison was a big loss to this club. I would have liked him to stay in some capacity, ditto JD.

