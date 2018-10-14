WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Worky woe.

Board index Championship 1 Doncaster RLFC Worky woe.

Post a reply
Worky woe.
Post Sun Oct 14, 2018 3:54 pm
Posted by Stand-Offish on Sun Oct 14, 2018 3:54 pm
Stand-Offish User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 8
Rep Position: 27th / 77,256
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 17579
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
Come on down the Pryce is wrong!
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.
Re: Worky woe.
Post Sun Oct 14, 2018 3:59 pm
Posted by Moonshine on Sun Oct 14, 2018 3:59 pm
Moonshine User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 34th / 77,256
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2005 8:22 pm
Posts: 3138
Location: BeCider seaside BeCider sea.
Stand-Offish wrote:
Come on down the Pryce is wrong!


:lol:
Politics is the art of looking for trouble, finding it everywhere, diagnosing it incorrectly and applying the wrong remedies.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AdamH, askernlad, Moonshine and 51 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Doncaster RLFC




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,808,1832,13677,2564,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.