Post Sun Oct 14, 2018 3:26 pm
Posted by Yorkshire Steve on Sun Oct 14, 2018 3:26 pm
Yorkshire Steve Stevo's Armpit
Joined: Sun Oct 14, 2018 9:35 am
Posts: 1
Personally think his times up! Discuss.
Re: Golding
Post Sun Oct 14, 2018 4:35 pm
Posted by Sir Kevin Sinfield on Sun Oct 14, 2018 4:35 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 15
Rep Position: 20th / 77,256
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 2674
Yes let’s get rid of Ashton Golding, a player who recently turned 22 and has put in some fantastic performances for the Leeds 1st team over the last few years.
Re: Golding
Post Sun Oct 14, 2018 4:46 pm
Posted by FGB on Sun Oct 14, 2018 4:46 pm
FGB User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Thu Sep 17, 2009 3:10 pm
Posts: 504
Useful utility player to have in squad. Wouldn't have him as a starting player tho.
Re: Golding
Post Sun Oct 14, 2018 4:56 pm
Posted by batleyrhino on Sun Oct 14, 2018 4:56 pm
batleyrhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 3:32 pm
Posts: 6621
Location: anywhere, literally...
Very useful player to have in the 25 man squad due to his versatility and passion. Reminds me of a younger JJB the way he is so enthusiastic and committed. Plenty of time on his side to develop further.
It's not how much talent you've got, it's what you do with it that counts.
Re: Golding
Post Sun Oct 14, 2018 5:08 pm
Posted by Blocker75 on Sun Oct 14, 2018 5:08 pm
Blocker75 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Thu Nov 11, 2004 5:04 pm
Posts: 428
Location: Yorkshire
I don't see what so many have against the lad.

Think back 15 years we had a few players like this, not like they ever did anything. Oh wait a minute.

